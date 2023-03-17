Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $271,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $328.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

