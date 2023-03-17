Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

