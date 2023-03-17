Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,186,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $278,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

NYSE:PWR opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

