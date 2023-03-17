ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,944 shares of company stock worth $5,423,987. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.