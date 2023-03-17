Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.08 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $81,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.