Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.26 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

JNJ stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.