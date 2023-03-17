Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.26 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
