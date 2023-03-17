Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,069 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.