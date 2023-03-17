HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.