HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average of $336.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

