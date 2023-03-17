HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 404 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $40.51 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

