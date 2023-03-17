HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $399,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.16 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

