HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

