HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $38.73 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.