HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

