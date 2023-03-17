HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAMO stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.