Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,822 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

