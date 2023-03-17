Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.29 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BCE by 523.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after buying an additional 1,571,662 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after buying an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

