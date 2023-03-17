Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

NYSE MET opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

