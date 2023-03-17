Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.