Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,777 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

