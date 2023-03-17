Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

