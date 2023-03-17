Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,997 shares of company stock worth $38,408,991. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.