Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $428.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

