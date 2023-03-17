Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Shares of DTE opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

