Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,469.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

