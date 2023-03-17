Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 35,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

SBUX opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

