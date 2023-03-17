Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

