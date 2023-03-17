Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.