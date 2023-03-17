Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $315.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

