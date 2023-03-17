TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 458.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

