Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 78 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 122,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 72,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.73 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

