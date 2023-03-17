Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

