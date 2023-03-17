Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 517 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

DE stock opened at $391.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.40 and its 200 day moving average is $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

