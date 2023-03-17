Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 246 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $125.16 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

