Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.