Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 110 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,439.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,427.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,076.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,315. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.