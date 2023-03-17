Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

