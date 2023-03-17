Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $444.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.00 and its 200 day moving average is $451.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

