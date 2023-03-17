Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

