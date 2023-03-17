Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $307.28 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

