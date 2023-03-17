Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

