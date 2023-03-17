Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 8,690 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

