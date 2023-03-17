Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,202,000 after buying an additional 738,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

