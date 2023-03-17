Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $154,590. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

