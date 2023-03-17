StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $601.01 on Thursday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $534.99 and a 52-week high of $775.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Atrion by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

