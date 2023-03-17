StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ ATRI opened at $601.01 on Thursday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $534.99 and a 52-week high of $775.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
