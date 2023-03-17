Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

