ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ATN International has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

