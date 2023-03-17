Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 1.4 %

Atlanticus stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Articles

