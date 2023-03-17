Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $78,785 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

