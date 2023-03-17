Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

ARTNA opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

