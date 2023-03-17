Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ARTNA opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
